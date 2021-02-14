Six Oath Keepers Who Guarded Roger Stone Stormed the Capitol: NYT
THE TIES THAT BIND
Video evidence shows that six members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia who guarded Roger Stone on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 later stormed the Capitol, The New York Times reports. The newspaper says that some can be seen taunting officers outside the Capitol, and then all can be seen inside the building during the insurrection. Stone has claimed that he played no role in the riots and didn’t see any illegal behavior by Oath Keepers. But in a statement he may come to regret, he said if any of them broke the law “they should be prosecuted.” Other Oath Keepers have been arrested, including two have been hit with the more serious charge of conspiracy. One of them, Army veteran Jessica Watkins, allegedly had a “quick reaction force” waiting outside Washington, D.C., to provide guns.