Six Teen Girls Killed After Their Car Collides With Semi-Truck in Oklahoma
‘A GREAT LOSS’
Six high school students were killed in a crash with a semi-truck on an Oklahoma highway Tuesday, officials have said. According to a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, the collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. in Tishomingo, a city of roughly 3,000 people. The agency confirmed the deaths of the teenagers, all girls, though they were not immediately identified. The superintendent for Tishomingo Public Schools, Bobby Waitman, issued a letter to the community Tuesday announcing the loss. “We feel it is imperative that we inform you that our district has suffered a great loss today,” he wrote. “Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff.” The Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office called the incident “an absolute tragedy.” No information about the condition or identity of the truck’s driver was available as of Tuesday afternoon.