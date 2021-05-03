6 Olympic Torch Relay Workers Diagnosed With COVID-19

Read it at Reuters
Six staffers who were posted along the route of Japan’s Olympic Torch relay on Apr. 27 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Reuters. All six people helped with traffic control and wore masks during the event; the group includes two men in their 20s and 30s. Last month, two people working an earlier leg of the torch relay, including a traffic police officer in his 30s, were diagnosed with COVID. The Olympic Games are scheduled to open on July 23, after being delayed for a year by the pandemic.