CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Six People Miraculously Survive L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Helicopter Crash

    ‘NOTHING SHORT OF A MIRACLE’

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    NBC Los Angeles

    The pilot and rescue crew members whose L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Air Rescue 5 helicopter crash landed in a forest outside of Los Angeles are lucky to be alive, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said late Saturday. The chopper was trying to reach a car accident in a remote mountainous area when it crash landed just a few feet from a 200-foot drop off which, had the aircraft rolled over, could have been tragic. “The fact that it did not roll off, go all the way down, or that there was no fire is nothing short of a miracle,” Villanueva said, adding: “It was their turn to be rescued.” Rescuers later reached the car accident patient, who is said to have survived.

    Read it at NBC Los Angeles