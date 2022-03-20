Six People Miraculously Survive L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Helicopter Crash

Read it at NBC Los Angeles
The pilot and rescue crew members whose L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Air Rescue 5 helicopter crash landed in a forest outside of Los Angeles are lucky to be alive, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said late Saturday. The chopper was trying to reach a car accident in a remote mountainous area when it crash landed just a few feet from a 200-foot drop off which, had the aircraft rolled over, could have been tragic. “The fact that it did not roll off, go all the way down, or that there was no fire is nothing short of a miracle,” Villanueva said, adding: “It was their turn to be rescued.” Rescuers later reached the car accident patient, who is said to have survived.