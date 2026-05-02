‘Six-Seven’ Joke Sends Wrestling Coach Into Alleged Meltdown

Gwen Farrell Adair, who appeared on one of the earliest episodes of M*A*S*H and was the first-ever licensed woman boxing referee, died on Thursday at the age of 94. Her son, Keith Farrell, told TMZ she had died of natural causes in Sherman Oaks, California. A native of Austin, Texas, Farrell made her television debut on the second episode of M*A*S*H as a nurse in 1972. She went on to play multiple roles on the show throughout its 11-season run, including as Nurses Gwen, Wilson, Able, and Butler, as well as an anesthesiologist, Deadline reported. Farrell also appeared in an episode of Starsky and Hutch in 1975 and in the 1977 film, Billy Jack Goes to Washington. Aside from acting, Farrell broke barriers as the first woman to become a licensed boxing referee in 1979. “Her passing leaves a deep void in our hearts, one that cannot be filled,” her family wrote on GoFundMe. “While we are heartbroken, we are also incredibly grateful for the life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind.”
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- 1‘M*A*S*H’ Star and Boxing Trailblazer Dead at 94‘DEEP VOID IN OUR HEARTS’The actress died of natural causes, her son says.
- 2‘Six-Seven’ Joke Sends Wrestling Coach Into Alleged MeltdownSNAPPEDAfter a student cracked a gen-alpha joke, his wrestling coach allegedly flew into a violent rage.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Expose Hidden DustCLEAN SWEEPFrom massive spills to pet hair, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush eliminates the need for multiple cleaning devices.
- 3Entire Pickleball Team Killed on Their Way to TournamentNIGHTMAREAll five passengers died when their plane crashed in a wooded area.
- 4Pizza Delivery Driver Accused of Ramming Man Who Didn't TipKEEP THE CHANGEThe Missouri man was arrested on multiple felony charges.
Shop with ScoutedThree Million Real Workers Helped Design These Rugged BootsA STEP ABOVEThe new data-inspired IronFlex boots are ideal for demanding jobs and work sites.
- 5Chick-fil-A Worker Arrested for $80K Mac and Cheese SchemeFOLLOW THE CHEDDARInvestigators say a Texas man cooked up 800 fake orders before cashing in.
- 6Bullied Mom Lashes C-Section Zoom Court While in Labor THE BIG PUSH“It’s akin to torture,” Cherise Doyley said of the situation that unfolded when she insisted on a natural birth.
- 7Actor Found Dead Inside Restaurant at 56🧡JUICE GUY🧡He was getting ready to open the eatery.
- 8‘90210′ Star Says Castmate Was Hysterical After Being Fired‘SILVER LINING’Tori Spelling says the move was a blessing in disguise for her co-star.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 9Tone-Deaf Starbucks CEO Roasted Over $9 Coffee BoastNOT GROUNDEDBrian Niccol’s sell on Starbucks’ steep prices is not going over well.
- 10Football Nepo Baby Makes Sexist Remark to Female ReporterLOW BLOWShilo Sanders appears to have since deleted the comment.
‘Six-Seven’ Joke Sends Wrestling Coach Into Alleged Meltdown
A high school wrestling coach described by parents as “mild-mannered” is under investigation after allegedly striking a student over a joke during practice. According to an arrest warrant obtained by CT Insider, Steven E. Nelson—a math teacher and head wrestling coach at Norwich Free Academy—was taken into custody following a December incident. Police say Nelson was supervising students on a stationary bike when he told them to increase their speed to 60 or 70 rotations. One student responded with the popular gen-alpha “six-seven” joke—prompting Nelson to allegedly strike him in the face with an open palm. The teen told authorities he was left crying, with Nelson allegedly responding, “Oh, I got you good, is that why you’re crying?” The student was treated at a hospital and had a visible mark on his cheek, according to the warrant. Nelson claimed he only “tapped” the student to refocus him and accidentally made contact with his head. He was placed on paid administrative leave on Dec. 21, the day after the incident.
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Keeping your home clean is one of those tasks that’s easy to overlook—until your space is suddenly coated with pet hair, crumbs, and a herd of dust bunnies. While most vacuums can handle one type of mess well, they’re rarely able to balance both large debris and fine dust, forcing you to go over the same spots multiple times with different tools. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that makes it easier to keep your space spotless, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush has you (and your entire home) covered.
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A group of Amarillo Pickleball Club players was killed when a small plane crashed en route to a tournament in Texas. The Cessna 421C went down Thursday in Wimberley while heading to New Braunfels National Airport for an event at The Cranky Pickle, according to The Daily Mail. Authorities said all five people aboard—including four players and the pilot—were killed after the aircraft crashed into trees. A preliminary investigation found that the aircraft was traveling at “a high rate of speed at the time of impact,” and authorities have not found signs of a mid-air collision. The victims were identified as Seren Wilson, Brooke Skypala, Stacy Hedrick, Glenn Appling, and Hayden Dillard. The tournament has since been canceled. Players are expected to gather for a prayer before events resume Saturday, head pro Martin Robertson told the outlet. In a statement, the club said the loss would be felt deeply across the tight-knit community but stressed the impact on families was “most horrible,” asking for support as loved ones navigate the aftermath.
A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was arrested for allegedly hitting a customer with his car after they refused to tip. On April 29, authorities responded to a call about an accident with injuries at a private residence in Fulton, Missouri. A witness told police that a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver became upset after a customer didn’t tip and then tried to hit the customer with his car, KRCG reported. Authorities made contact with the victim, who had injuries on their hand and said the driver started a verbal argument over not receiving a tip. KRCG, citing court documents, reported that the driver, 36-year-old Zachary Nicholos Walton, told the victim and witness that they were “f--king rude,” and said to them while entering his vehicle, “What are you going to do, b---h? Come get me.” The outlet reported that Walton accelerated toward the victim, who was standing in their driveway, at high speed, striking them before driving away. Police said they found Walton at Domino’s, where he admitted to the act and claimed he did it to scare the victim. Walton was booked into the Callaway County Jail in Missouri on multiple felony charges, including armed criminal action and first-degree assault.
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A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.
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A Texas man allegedly turned comfort food into a cash machine. Police in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas, arrested 23-year-old Keyshun Jones after investigators uncovered what they describe as an $80,000 refund scam centered on mac and cheese, according to USA Today. The scheme dates back to November 2025, when the owner of a local Chick-fil-A flagged suspicious activity. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Jones—who had been fired a month earlier—slipping behind the counter while it was unattended and ringing up roughly 800 orders of mac and cheese, only to immediately refund them to his own credit cards. The alleged haul totaled just over $80,000. Authorities said Jones spent months evading arrest before he was finally taken into custody on April 17. He now faces charges including property theft, money laundering, and evading arrest. Records from Tarrant County Jail show he remains in custody with a bond set at $110,000.
A Florida mom is still fuming after she was forced to attend a hospital Zoom court hearing while in active labor when she objected to a C-section. Cherise Doyley—a then-pregnant mother of three from Jacksonville, Florida—had to attend the hearing from her bed at the University of Florida Health Hospital in late 2024, when she said she wanted a natural birth instead of having her belly cut open. Doctors, who were worried about the small chance of a uterine rupture, objected. Doyley had no legal representation. The hearing was called on behalf of her unborn fetus. It’s the “craziest thing I’ve ever seen‚” she said at the time. While concerned about her baby-to-be, she told the judge: “At the end of the day, if I die from a C-section, nobody on this call is going to take care of my children.” The judge didn’t order a C-section, but said the hospital could perform the surgery without her consent in an emergency. Doyley soon gave birth via C-section to her baby girl, Arewa, who is now over a year old. “When we use the courts to basically... bully someone into an unnecessary medical procedure against their will, it’s akin to torture,” she told Pro Publica.
It Was Love star Park Dong-bin has died at the age of 56. The seasoned Korean actor was found dead on Wednesday inside a restaurant that he had been due to open, according to local reports. Police said there were no signs of a struggle and no indications of foul play at the eatery in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, The Korea Times reports. His cause of death is being investigated. He became a well-known meme from It Was Love, becoming known as “Juice Guy.” In a scene, he was delivered bad news and subsequently spat out orange juice. It went viral. The Volcano High actor’s funeral is set for Friday and is due to take place at the Woosung Memorial Park, after his remains have been taken through the Yongin Forest of Peace, according to the Times. News.com.au reports that he leaves behind his wife, Lee Sang-yi, and their daughter, Ji-yoo, who was born in 2023. The couple met in 2020 while working on Enemies from the Past, a South Korean daily drama.
Tori Spelling, 52, is revisiting a brutal behind-the-scenes moment from Beverly Hills, 90210—when a young Hilary Swank, 51, was abruptly fired. Speaking Friday on the 90210MG podcast, Spelling said she had become a “safe place” for Swank on set, who often confided in her between scenes. Swank played Carly Reynolds for 16 episodes during Season 8 of the show when ratings started to plummet following Luke Perry’s departure. Producer Paul Waigner, 56, called Swank into his office one day. When she returned, Spelling said, the actress was “hysterically crying” and retreated to her dressing room to process the news. “She was like, ‘Oh my God—if I get fired off of 90210, I’m never gonna make it,’” Spelling recalled. Two months after she was fired, Swank landed her breakout role as Brandon Teena in Boys Don’t Cry, earning her first Academy Award in 2000 and launching a career that would later include a second Oscar in 2005 for Million Dollar Baby. Swank looked back at the pivotal career moment in an interview with Conan O’Brien in 2014. Framing the setback as a turning point and a “silver lining,” she said that when one thing falls apart, “something else could be looming around the corner.”
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.
Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol is coming under fire for suggesting buying a nearly $10 cup of coffee is all about the experience. When asked by The Wall Street Journal about his company’s pricey menu, Niccol, 51, said that “People believe ‘this is a really affordable premium experience.’” “What we’re seeing is that people want to have a special experience, and regardless of what your income level is, in some cases, a $9 experience does feel like you’re splurging,” he said. ”What that means is that we have to make it worthwhile.” Those comments have not been well received, as many online slammed the CEO as being out of touch with the average consumer, who is already feeling the increased cost of living. One online user wrote: “This guy needs to live on the median U.S. income for a year and buy his own lattes every day.” Another said, “These people live in a different reality.”
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders’ son Shilo sparked a backlash after posting a sexist remark aimed at veteran NFL reporter Mary Kay Cabot. Cleveland.com’s Instagram account had shared a video Wednesday of Cabot discussing the Cleveland Browns quarterback competition, in which she said Deshaun Watson should be named the Browns’ starting QB over Shedeur Sanders, 24. In response, Shilo Sanders, 26, the older brother of Shedeur, commented: “Go make a sandwich Mary.” Cabot, a longtime Browns beat writer and the 2025 Bill Nunn Memorial Award winner, declined to engage directly with the insult. Speaking Thursday on Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan, she emphasized her role in encouraging women to join “the football world.” “I really do believe that I have been an inspiration for lots of women’s and young girls to know that you can go out there and do a good job in a man’s world and take on all of that that comes on with that,” Cabot said. Shedeur Sanders remains in contention for the Browns’ starting role alongside Watson and Dillon Gabriel as coach Todd Monken evaluates options following the team’s latest draft moves. Shilo Sanders was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2025 preseason after being signed as an undrafted free agent and is mired in an ongoing bankruptcy case.