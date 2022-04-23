Six Shot Including Children In Virginia Shooting

CHEAT SHEET
On Friday night, three shootings shook the Petersburg, Virginia area where those shot included three children and three adults. As of Saturday morning, reports indicate that the children are believed to be teenagers between the ages of 12-13. An adult was struck in the first shooting behind a Wendy’s restaurant on Fort Mahone Street, Petersburg Police told WRIC. About 10 minutes later, four people were shot on Hilly Hill drive-including three children. Later, another adult was shot on Boydton Plank Road. Virginia State Police was subsequently called in to provide backup. “What is happening and going on in Petersburg is hard to describe,” CBS affiliate reporter Wayne Covil said while on the scene late into the night.