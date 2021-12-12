Six States Grapple With ‘Largest Tornado Outbreak in Our History’

Kyanna Parsons-Perez, a worker trapped under nearly five feet of debris, thought she was going to die when a massive tornado struck the candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky where she worked.

She used Facebook to livestream a call for help as cries of those around her could be heard, describing how a water fountain had fallen on her and the ceiling had divided the massive factory’s storm shelter into cubicles where the lucky survived and the rest died. “I don’t know who]s watching,” she said. “Y’all please send us some help. We are trapped. The wall is stuck on me. Nobody can get to us. Y’all. Pray for us. Try and get somebody to help us.”

Dozens are thought to have perished in the building, which was working round the clock in the lead up to Christmas when it was hit head on by one of the deadliest tornadoes in the history of the United States.

More than 24 hours after 30 deadly tornadoes tore across six U.S. states, authorities still do not have a final death toll. Nearly every state impacted has reported deaths: Arkansas confirmed two deaths, Tennessee confirmed four, Illinois confirmed six, Missouri confirmed two and Kentucky officials say their death toll could top 70 mostly tied the collapse of a candle factory in Mayfield.

One of the twisters, dubbed the “quad-state tornado” may have set a record for the longest continuous tornado in U.S. history, after it tore through Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky without dissipating. Two of the hardest hit towns—Mayfield, Kentucky and Monette, Arkansas—were smack in its path. The previous record is held by the “tri-state tornado” that traveled 219 miles across Missouri, Illinois and Indiana in 1925 which killed 695 people.

President Joe Biden said he would visit the area when his large entourage would not hinder rescue and recovery efforts. “This is likely to be one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history,” he said Saturday.

While it is yet too soon to determine if Friday’s storms are directly related to climate change, Biden suggested they might be. “Well, all I know is the intensity of the weather across the board has some impact as a consequence of the warming of the planet. The specific impact on these specific storms I can’t say at this point. But the fact is we all know everything is more intense when the climate is warming. Everything.”