Six-Term Former Indiana Senator Richard G. Lugar Has Died at 87

Six-term Indiana senator Richard G. Lugar has died at the age of 87, according to the Washington Post. Lugar was known as a leading voice on foreign policy during his time in the U.S. Senate, and was a strong advocate of the end to apartheid in South Africa. He was also a strong proponent of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos and worked tirelessly to secure the former Soviet Union’s weapons of mass destruction, according to the Post. He was defeated in 2012 when he ran for his seventh term in the Senate.