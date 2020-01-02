Six Vehicles Stuck for Hours in Massive Pile of Tumbleweeds on Washington Highway
A number of vehicles were trapped underneath a huge pile of tumbleweeds on a Washington highway on Tuesday night, causing the road to be shut down and ensnaring drivers until Wednesday morning. According to the Associated Press, five cars and an 18-wheel semitruck were stuck on State Route 240 when an onslaught of tumbleweeds enveloped the vehicles at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The pile of tumbleweeds reportedly stood up to 15 feet, and Washington’s Department of Transportation had to use snow plows to clear the road. Trooper Chris Thorson told the AP the operation took 10 hours to complete. “People were still stuck at midnight and rung in the new year trapped under the weeds,” Thorson said. No was was injured in the incident, but troopers found one abandoned car Wednesday morning with no one inside.