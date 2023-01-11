Six Wounded in Paris Railway Station Stabbing Attack
A man left six people hurt, including one seriously, in a stabbing spree at Paris’ international Gare du Nord railway station on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The alleged attacker used what appeared to be a home-made weapon in the assault, which began at around 6:42 a.m. local time, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, with police earlier describing the weapon as a blade. Two off-duty police officers heading home after a night shift shot the man three times less than a minute after the ordeal started, Darmanin added. The minister said a criminal investigation had been opened into the incident but that no motive has yet been established. The attacker, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. A police officer was among the six people injured in the attack, Darmanin confirmed.