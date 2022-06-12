Six-Year-Old’s Body Found in River Days After Mom Drowned Trying to Save Him
TRAGIC END
After a Massachusetts mom drowned while trying to save two of her children on Thursday, the body of her 6-year-old son, Mas DeChhat, was finally found Sunday. On Sunday, police confirmed that a kayaker had found his body only half of a mile from where he disappeared in the fast-moving Merrimack River while fishing on the shore with his family. The boy fell into the river while trying to reach for a stick, after which his 7-year-old sister attempted to grab him before being pulled in by the strong current herself. Boua DeChhat, their mother, went into the water to help her children but was not herself able to swim. She managed to hand her daughter to rescuers but could not pull herself aboard their boat and died later at a hospital. Mas DeChhat could not be found, prompting an immediate search. The Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Unit and Marine Unit had 12 divers and four boat operators searching the river for DeChhat’s body, along with other agencies, WCVB reported.