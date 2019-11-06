CHEAT SHEET
Six-Year-Old Ohio Boy Brought Loaded Semi-Automatic Gun to School: Police
A 6-year-old Ohio boy allegedly brought a loaded semi-automatic gun to school on Wednesday, according to police. Columbus Division of Police said officers received a call from Kids Care Elementary School on Wednesday, claiming a 6-year-old student brought a loaded semi-automatic gun hidden inside his backpack. The student, who has not been identified, allegedly told another student about the gun, who later notified a teacher. Police said the child has been taken into protective custody and the gun, which has been seized, was reported missing by a family member. Charges have not been filed against the 6-year-old because of his age, according to police.