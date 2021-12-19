CHEAT SHEET
Sixth Child Dies From Freak Bouncy Castle Accident
An 11-year-old boy is the sixth child to die after the bouncy castle they were playing in was swooped up 33 feet in the air, sending them violently to the ground during a school party in at Hillcrest Primary school in Tasmania last week. Five children were pronounced dead on the scene. Two children who survived the freak accident are still in critical condition. A third survivor has been released from the hospital and is recovering from injuries at home. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances and possible prevention opportunities that may have been missed.