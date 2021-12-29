Sixth Person Dies After Deadly Denver Killing Spree, Police Say
TRAGEDY
A sixth person was pronounced dead following a shooting spree in Denver on Monday night, police confirmed at a press conference Tuesday. Lyndon Mcleod, who allegedly harbored extremist views, according to ABC News, is targeted multiple people in a rampage through a Denver tattoo shop and the Lakewood neighborhood Monday. The initial shooting left four people dead and three others injured, with Mcleod engaging in a firefight with police before eventually dying himself. All of the victims were known to Mcleod, who previously owned a tattoo shop in the city and had suffered from multiple psychiatric episodes. It is also unclear how Mcleod was able to carry out the shooting, as police had investigated him between 2020 and 2021 for previous incidents.