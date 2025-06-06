SJP Had No Idea Fans Hated ‘And Just Like That’ Character

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Tired of the nicks and cuts when you shave? It’s time for an upgrade. The Chairman Pro is MANSCAPED’s bestselling shaver for a reason, delivering a precise and smooth shave every single time. It’s a waterproof and electric foil shaver that comes with two magnetic and interchangeable blade heads. If you—or your significant other—like a bit of scruff, snap on the stubble trimmer attachment. Want a full-face refresh? Go for the four-blade foil. Either way, you’re in for the most gentle shave ever. This is all thanks to the blade head’s stainless steel blades, which are enhanced with MANSCAPED’s FlexAdjust technology. This tech keeps the shaver’s blades in close contact with the skin, adapting to the unique contours of your face, especially around the neck.

For precise detailing, use the built-in LED spotlight and precision lock. The former illuminates hard-to-see spots and flat-lying hairs, while the latter holds the blade in one of three positions for more controlled trimming. Want an extra-close finish? Grab the Power Shave Gel and lather up before using The Chairman Pro. After you're done, follow up with the Face Shave Soother to calm redness, reduce irritation, and lock in hydration. Cleaning the Chairman Pro is a breeze, too. Since the blade heads are magnetic, you can pop them off for a quick rinse in the sink.