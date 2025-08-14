Flight Diverted Over ‘Intoxicated’ Skateboard-Waving Passenger‘s Mid-Air Meltdown

A slur-hurling, skateboard-wielding, Breeze Airways passenger allegedly created such drama on a flight to LA that the plane had to divert to Colorado, where he was picked up by the FBI. Fellow passengers were forced to restrain the unruly suspect, who allegedly threw racial slurs during his mid-air meltdown after taking off from Norfolk, Virginia. Passengers who had been aiming for California but found themselves in Grand Junction were furious when they spoke to 6ABC. “Why am I here after 7:45 p.m.? This Tony Hawk wannabe from Outer Banks, North Carolina, with his skateboard, had too many Bloody Marys this morning.” Footage gathered from the incident shows the accused squabbling first with cabin crew before being physically restrained by a man said by passengers to be a former high school football player who they affectionately nicknamed the “linebacker in 17C,” but who gave his name as Ray to the press. “Once I heard the flight attendants say, ‘Can somebody help me?’ I was just like, I saw black almost, and I just grabbed him and sat him down,” he said. Disturbing audio from air traffic control was also picked up. “They’re calling it a level four disturbance now. They say they had him restrained. He broke out, and there’s passengers holding him down now.” The FBI’s Denver Field Office confirmed that David Leroy Carter Jr, 46, of Los Angeles, was arrested at Grand Junction Regional Airport. Details of any charges have not been released yet. Grand Junction Police Department said it received a report that an “intoxicated male passenger became agitated, yelling racist slurs at airline staff while waving a skateboard.” The Daily Beast has contacted Breeze Airways for comment.

