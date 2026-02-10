Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s the season of love, and this year, Skechers isn’t missing a step. The Comfort Technology Company® is proud to introduce its new Skechers x Jason Naylor collection. Based in Brooklyn, Jason Naylor is best known for creating contemporary art using bright colors and even brighter themes commonly found on murals around the world. The collection was just recently released ahead of Valentine’s Day, and features Naylor’s signature ‘opn heart’ motif with vividly colored prints on the iconic Skechers UNO fashion sneaker.

Jason Naylor: UNO - Open Your Heart The Skechers x Jason Naylor Collection Buy At Skechers $ 95

The Open Your Heart Uno features a row of hearts that mix organic graffiti elements with the romantic themes of the holiday. The shoe is one of Skechers’ most comfortable silhouettes with cloud-like comfort from Skechers Street™.

Jason Naylor: UNO - Live Life Colorfully The Skechers x Jason Naylor Collection Buy At Skechers $ 95

The Live Life Colorfully Uno features a purple and pink heart pattern across the shoe. It’s made with a lace-up duraleather upper with the artist’s signature ‘OPN Heart’ design, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole, and a Skech-Air® visible airbag midsole.