Skechers Teams Up With the WNBA for Its 30th Season

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Skechers is in the game this year as an official partner of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). The collaboration underscores Skechers’ ongoing commitment to supporting women’s sports as the WNBA celebrates its milestone 30th season.

The brand is building on its roster of WNBA athletes with endorsements from Jackie Young, Rickea Jackson, and Kiki Iriafen. Each of those standouts chose Skechers for its unmatched comfort and high performance. The Skechers basketball footwear range features innovative styles, including the SKX Nexus, SKX Full-Court Press, SKX Resagrip, and SKX Reign—each engineered for athletes of every skill level and built around the brand’s mantra: “comfort that performs”.

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The Skechers SKX range is designed for speed, stability, and support. Each pair features breathable mesh upper, lockdown ankle support, a torsion plate for enhanced stability, 5GEN cushioning, and Goodyear Rubber to amplify traction for quick cuts on the court.