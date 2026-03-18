Ski Resort Gondola Tumbles Down Mountain in Deadly Horror
A person has died after a gondola at a Swiss ski resort tumbled hundreds of feet down a steep mountainside when it detached from its cable due to strong winds. The incident occurred early Wednesday at the Engelberg-Titlis Ski Resort in central Engelberg, Switzerland. Local reports said that the person who died was the lone passenger of the gondola. A witness attributed the crash to weather conditions in the area. “There was a strong wind. Then there was a jerk, and the cable moved. Finally, the cabin crashed,” they told reporters. Winds in the area reached 50 mph during the incident. In bystander-captured clips, a helicopter can be seen bringing emergency responders to the scene. “They tried to resuscitate them for around 30 minutes,” the witness said, explaining they saw emergency responders attempt to revive the gondola’s passenger.