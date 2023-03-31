Ski Trial Juror Reveals Why She Sided With Paltrow
A juror who found Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault in her ski accident trial has opened up about why she ended up siding with Paltrow, and she wants to make sure everyone knows it’s not “because she’s a celebrity.” Samantha Imrie, a nurse and Juror #11, called the trial “a little shocking” in an interview with Variety, but credited her final decision to the merit of Paltrow’s testimony. “There was in the back of my mind that this woman is an actress… but I didn’t feel that she had a reason to lie under oath,” Imrie said. The $300,000 suit was brought by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who accused Paltrow of delivering him a “full body blow” that left him with multiple broken ribs and a brain injury at the Deer Valley Ski Resort in Utah. Imrie said she changed her mind multiple times during the proceedings, but was heavily swayed by the testimony of Irving Scher, a “snow sports expert” who helped defend Paltrow’s claim to have had the right of way. Paltrow was awarded a symbolic $1 and legal fees.