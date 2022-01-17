CHEAT SHEET
Skier Charged After Little Girl Dies in French Alps Crash
A 40-year-old man was charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a little British girl who was killed after a collision in the French alps while she was learning to ski. “The skier involved in the death has been indicted for manslaughter,” a source told the Daily Mail. The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, has been in custody since Saturday in eastern France. He was allegedly skiing over “a slight bump” at a high rate of speed just before the crash, witnesses told the outlet. He collided with 5-year-old Ophélie, who was taking a beginners lesson during a stay at a resort in the Haute-Savoie region.