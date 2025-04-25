Skims’ Bi-Annual Sale Started Early—Score up to 50% off Now

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Traditionally, shapewear hasn’t exactly been seen as the sexiest category within the undergarment category, but when Kim Kardashian launched Skims, that all changed. Not only do I usually not find shapewear to be fun or exciting, but it also tends to be downright uncomfortable. Frankly, I have bad enough circulation without a pair of compression shorts cutting off my blood flow. I never knew that shapewear could be effective, sexy, and actually comfortable until I tried Skims. And it’s not just its shapewear that I love—the brand also makes my favorite bra of all time and the coziest sweats I’ve ever worn.

Anyway, I could clearly wax poetic about the brand for ages, but the real reason I’m here is to tell you that the brand is currently steeply discounted during its bi-annual sale. Technically, it hasn’t started yet, but it’s offering “early access” with thousands of items already marked down up to 50 percent off. This includes its hero compression shapewear collection, cozy loungewear pieces, satin lingerie, comfy bras and panties, casual dresses, and so much more.

Because Skims only offers two sales a year, items sell out quickly. If you want to get your hands on some of the brand’s bestsellers, we suggest acting fast. If you’ve never tried Skims before, now’s the time to stock up and find out what all the hype is about. Honestly, I haven’t worn one thing I don’t like from this brand, and all the brand’s pieces are both size and shade inclusive. Nicely done, Kim K. Scroll through below to check out everything I’m adding to my cart. Note: All sale items are final sale.

Cotton Jersey Crew Neck Tank Down From $40 The perfect goes-with-everything tank. See At Skims $ 28

No Show Unlined Balconette Bra Down From $58 The best t-shirt bra you’ll ever find. See At Skims $ 29

Soft Lounge Tube Dress Down From $80 A true dress-up-or-down piece you’ll wear over and over again. See At Skims $ 40

Core Control High-Waisted Brief Down From $40 A bestseller for a reason, these high-compression briefs contour and sculpt like no other—and without leaving you feeling like a sausage. See At Skims $ 24

Fleece Jogger Down From $74 You will never want to take these luxe sweatpants off—trust me. See At Skims $ 44

