Skims Is Having a Rare, Unannounced Sale Just in Time for Valentines Day

The internet is obsessed with Skims loungewear for a reason–it’s comfortable, chic, and changes the home lounge-wear game. You can be as comfy as in your old sweats while looking infinitely more stylish. And right now, there’s a sale happening, making these pieces affordable as well. I’m shopping for my favorite Soft Lounge dresses–the one that people on the internet can’t stop raving over.

The Soft Lounge dresses are body-hugging but not constricting and perfect for curling up on the couch or sleeping in. If you’re not into the infamous lounge dress, scroll through below to check out some of the brand’s other best-selling sale items.

Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Slip Dress Down from $78 The Soft Lounge Dresses are available in a few colors like pink and black, with different necklines and sleeve lengths. Take your pick of long sleeves or none, high neck or low. The Soft Lounge pieces included in this sale are a shimmer fabric, bringing a little old-world glamor to even the most casual movie night. Buy At Skims $ 62

Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Sleeve Dress Regularly $88 This iconic drapey long sleeve maxi dress hugs your curves in the most flattering way. Buy At Skims $ 78 Free Shipping

Cozy Knit Robe Regularly $128 Also included in the sale are a variety of cozy unisex robes, tanks, intimates, and more. Buy At Skims $ 98

Logo Mesh Triangle Bralette Regularly $38 Soft and sexy undergarments lend support without being too much. Buy At Skims $ 24

