Whether from a salty sushi dinner or lack of sleep, when I notice my face starting to look a little puffy, my first line of defense is gua sha, which can help promote fluid drainage while boosting circulation. Unfortunately, my go-to jade tool hasn’t been working as well as it used, so I decided it was time to invest in a supercharged version powered by LED light therapy, vibration, and heat: Skin Gym’s LED Gua Sha Facial Tool.

Aside from promising to lift, tighten, and boost circulation for a radiant complexion and more chiseled jawline, it’s also designed with red, blue, and violet LED lights to help with acne, redness, fine lines, and uneven tone. While I love my standard jade gua sha, this high-tech version sounded like exactly what my puffy skin needed.

I’m used to my jade gua sha’s cooling effect, but I actually enjoyed the gentle heat of Skin Gym’s device. Within two minutes of using the tool for the first time, I could feel the tension in my face melting away with each pass, especially around my jaw. The vibration therapy not only helped the excess fluid in my face release, but also quelled sinus pressure—an added bonus. I was also dealing with a breakout, so I decided to turn on the blue light therapy feature, as this modality is shown to help reduce acne. While it may be a coincidence (LED light therapy usually takes a few weeks to yield visible results), when I woke up the next morning, I noticed that the pimples on my jaw had decreased quite a bit.

One extra feature I greatly appreciate about this multi-use facial tool is the time-out element. After about 10 minutes, the tool automatically shuts off, so you know your gua sha time is done. This is a huge bonus as someone who doesn’t like to waste a lot of time on skincare. 10 minutes and three times a week? Easy. I use it while watching TV, reading, and even when I’m lying in bed scrolling through TikTok.

It has been around one month since I started using the Skin Gym LED Gua Sha Facial Tool, and I’ve noticed a huge improvement in my complexion, especially when it comes to puffiness. Plus, my skin is clearer, looks more radiant, and, most importantly, more sculpted. I like to think of using the device as a mini facial workout.

As someone who doesn’t own a ton of facial devices because they’re expensive and time-consuming, this is one that’s worth the investment—especially since it offers a range of modalities. If you’re looking to sculpt and chisel your jawline, this next-level gua sha device will not disappoint.

