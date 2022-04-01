SkinCeuticals Is Offering a Free CE Ferulic Serum In Honor of National Vitamin C Day
As a bonafide bargain hunter who considers finding deals a sport, I very rarely drop significant chunks of cash on anything—especially pricey skin-care products—with a less than stellar shelf life. But, there are a few exceptions and SkinCeuticals’ advanced formulas are at the top of the list. Finding a SkinCeuticals sale to shop is a rare find, so whenever I spot a deal or discount on their line, I always make sure to take advantage of it so I never run out of my favorite serums (namely their best-selling C E Ferulic magic anti-aging elixir).
Of course, I’m not the only one who’s obsessed with SkinCeuticals' skin-care products, the luxury beauty line is also beloved by plenty of other beauty editors, derms, and celebrities ranging from Gwyneth Paltrow, Brooke Sheilds (she also considers the C E Ferulic serum a holy grail product), Nicole Kidman, and J.Lo. So yes, it’s not a surprise the luxe brand doesn’t really need to offer regular sales—they’ve already got a sizeable following. Fortunately, you can score a slew of under-the-radar (read: almost secret) promotional deals when you shop on the site in the form of oversized deluxe samples of some of their best-selling products.
In fact, right now when you spend $250 or more, you can score a free mini-sized CE Ferulic Acid sample ($83 value). Just use the code CEF at checkout to receive one Mini C E Ferulic 15ml, or PCF to receive one Mini Phloretin CF® 15ml. This offer is only valid through April 7, so you might want to hurry if you want to get your hands on one before stock runs out! If you're not familiar with SkinCeuticals, scroll through below to check out some of their best-sellers.
Skinceuticals C E FERULIC® WITH 15% L-ASCORBIC ACID
Skinceuticals TRIPLE LIPID RESTORE 2:4:2
Skinceuticals HYDRATING B5 GEL
Skinceuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier
Skinceuticals A.G.E. Eye Complex for Dark Circles
