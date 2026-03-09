Skinfix’s New Barrier Cream Is the Perfect Post-Winter Skin Fix

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As someone who tests skincare products for a living, I’m always looking for ways to support my skin barrier and keep irritation at bay. So when I heard that Skinfix had launched a new barrier cream, I knew I had to give it a try.

Now, I’m not one to introduce new products into my routine on a whim—my skin is extremely sensitive—but I’ve had great success with the brand’s Foaming Oil Cleanser in the past. Since my complexion tends to run dry, I figured this moisturizer could be the perfect addition to my lineup. Spoiler alert: I’ve already added another jar to my cart.

Skinfix’s Barrier+ Ceramide Prime Whipped Cream is the brand’s newest barrier-supporting moisturizer, formulated to smooth texture, soften fine lines, and deliver deep hydration without leaving behind a greasy residue. The vegan and cruelty-free formula is packed with skin-supporting ingredients, including a 1 percent ceramide complex, 2 percent niacinamide, a 6 percent humectant blend, and a 1 percent heptapeptide solution.

Together, these ingredients help minimize the appearance of pores, promote a more even-looking skin tone, and support overall barrier health. Beta-glucan and glycerin in the humectant blend help keep skin soft and hydrated while protecting it from environmental stressors, while prebiotic peptides work to strengthen the skin barrier and lock in moisture.

Skinfix Barrier Ceramide Prime Whipped Cream I applied the Barrier Ceramide Prime Whipped Cream every morning as part of my daily skincare routine. The texture is lightweight and airy (true to its “whipped” name), and it glides onto the skin without leaving behind a greasy or heavy finish. Instead, it melts in quickly, leaving my skin feeling soft, hydrated, and comfortably moisturized. Shop At Skinfix $ 54

The brand claims users may notice smoother-looking texture and fine lines within 72 hours. In my experience, I saw a difference much sooner. After just one day, my skin felt noticeably softer and looked less dry immediately after application.

Aside from its lightweight feel, I also loved how well it worked under sunscreen and makeup. In fact, my foundation seemed to sit better on top of it—even in the warm Florida weather—without sliding around throughout the day.

After just over a week of using the cream consistently, my skin looks noticeably healthier and more hydrated. The usual dryness and flakiness I tend to experience—especially when spending time outdoors—has been significantly reduced.