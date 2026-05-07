These Innovative Serums Activate Your Skin’s Regenerative Power to Keep You Looking Radiant

For more than 25 years, SkinMedica has set itself apart in the skincare industry with its emphasis on skin biology and cellular renewal. The brand’s innovative formulas are specifically designed to activate your skin’s natural regenerative process, empowering it to do what it does best—and leave you looking and feeling radiant. If you want to elevate your skincare routine with real, visible results, these three serums are worth trying.

TNS Advanced+ Serum Buy At SkinMedica $ 295

When it comes to skincare priorities, is anti-aging at the top of your list? SkinMedica’s flagship TNS Advanced+ Serum turns back the clock by targeting wrinkles, fine lines, and uneven skin texture and tone. Best of all, it makes an immediate impact with visible results in as little as two weeks.

HA5 Hydra Collagen Hydrator Buy At SkinMedica $ 192

Healthy skin and hydrated skin go hand in hand. The HA5 Hydra Collagen Hydrator Serum is formulated with five different forms of hyaluronic acid and vegan collagen, which can increase your skin cells’ ability to retain moisture. The result? Up to 48 hours of comfortable, lasting hydration.

This powerful retinol serum stimulates collagen production and promotes faster skin cell regeneration, dramatically minimizing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, hyper-pigmentation, and uneven skin texture. Plus, it includes algae extract to ensure your skin is soft, hydrated, and protected against damage.