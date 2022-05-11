Skinny Jeans are Totally Over, Vendors Say
DEAD DENIM
After years of coronavirus-induced restrictions, it appears that consumers are veering away from confining items of clothing as well: skinny jeans, many vendors say, are no longer performing well on the market. Instead, wide-legged, straight-leg and slouchier “mom” and “dad” jeans are dominating sales amongst buyers within both the TikTok set and adults in their 30s and 40s. Manufacturing techniques are also evolving to meet consumer desires. In the past, blue jeans were usually made with 1 percent of spandex but increased consumer interest in comfort has prompted manufacturers to bump it up to 2 percent. “The younger kids are into wide legs,” Mike Kim, owner of the L.A.-based label Mica Denim, told WWD. “Skinny jeans were the thing, but they are going away.” Of course, one must always exercise caution when adhering to trends. Everything that goes out of style tends to come back around eventually, so don’t chuck your skinny jeans in the landfill just yet.