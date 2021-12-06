Luxury Skincare Is a Can’t-Fail Holiday Present for Loved Ones
Skin for the Win
Struggling to strike the balance between a gift that is practical and luxurious? The answer is skincare. SkinStore’s got you covered, with gift sets that will inspire rapturous thank you cards. Hurry before the best deals are gone!
The weather outside may be frightful, but the Let It Glow Set by Dr Dennis Gross will have your giftee feeling as happy and warm inside as the fire you’re huddled around together. This set features a daily peel, gel cleanser, and exfoliating body treatment, which work together to create healthier, glowier skin and diminish the appearance of wrinkles.
Dr. Dennis Gross Let It Glow Set
$147 value
The eyebrows are the centerpiece of the face. This set includes angled tweezers and a tinted brow gel, so your giftee can be sure that their centerpiece doesn’t have a single hair out of place.
Holiday Eyebrow Set
$33 value
If your giftee has been extra nice this year, snag this 12-product collection perfect for any beauty enthusiast. This mega collection includes products from SkinStore’s top-selling brands, like VERSO, NEST and EltaMD. Looking to blow all the other gifts out of the water? The SkinStore Holiday Edit 2021 is your (sugar plum) dream.
SkinStore Holiday Edit 2021
Over $500 value
