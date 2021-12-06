CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Luxury Skincare Is a Can’t-Fail Holiday Present for Loved Ones

    Skin for the Win

    Branded Content

    Branded Content

    SkinStore

    Struggling to strike the balance between a gift that is practical and luxurious? The answer is skincare. SkinStore’s got you covered, with gift sets that will inspire rapturous thank you cards. Hurry before the best deals are gone!

    The weather outside may be frightful, but the Let It Glow Set by Dr Dennis Gross will have your giftee feeling as happy and warm inside as the fire you’re huddled around together. This set features a daily peel, gel cleanser, and exfoliating body treatment, which work together to create healthier, glowier skin and diminish the appearance of wrinkles.

    Dr. Dennis Gross Let It Glow Set

    $147 value

    Buy at SkinStore$88

    The eyebrows are the centerpiece of the face. This set includes angled tweezers and a tinted brow gel, so your giftee can be sure that their centerpiece doesn’t have a single hair out of place.

    Holiday Eyebrow Set

    $33 value

    Buy at SkinStore$23

    If your giftee has been extra nice this year, snag this 12-product collection perfect for any beauty enthusiast. This mega collection includes products from SkinStore’s top-selling brands, like VERSO, NEST and EltaMD. Looking to blow all the other gifts out of the water? The SkinStore Holiday Edit 2021 is your (sugar plum) dream.

    SkinStore Holiday Edit 2021

    Over $500 value

    Buy at SkinStore$150

    If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.