Skincare is important year-round and each season (yes, even summer) has its own specific effects on your skin that beg for proper care. And SkinStore’s 4th of July Sale is a great opportunity to grab some of the best skin care products out there and save up to 30% off while you’re at it. To celebrate Independence Day, the sale focuses on favorite American brands like Elta MD, First Aid Beauty, and Erno Laszlo, so you know you’re saving on top-rated products. And some of the items on sale include a free gift. For example, Elta MD’s UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 sunscreen is yours for $35 and comes with a free GLOSSYBOX Gift Box Set, which is valued at $108.

SkinStore also marked down some of its most popular products for the sale like Erno Laszlo’s Phelityl Night Cream, a moisturizer that helps replenish your skin while it performs its own nightly renewal process. Get it for $88 (down from $126). Or check out Kevyn Aucoin’s The Concealer Brush, whose blend of pony hair and synthetic bristles complements cream concealers and liquid foundations to help cover and conceal any imperfections. It’s $19 during the sale (down from $32). If you need a product to remove makeup, surface oils, and other impurities, grab a 30-pack of the Gentle Cleansing Wipes from First Aid Beauty, which combine chamomile, aloe, and bisabolol to soothe and refresh your skin. The pack is going for $11 right now (down from $15), making it easy to stock up. Your skin will be grateful to you this summer for all the nurturing and replenishing products you could get it, so take advantage of this up to 30% off sale before it ends on July 8. | Shop at SkinStore >

