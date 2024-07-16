Skip Bayless Is Leaving FS1’s ‘Undisputed’: Report
END OF AN ERA
Skip Bayless, the bombastic co-host of FS1’s Undisputed, is leaving the show later this summer, the New York Post reported Monday. Bayless came to Fox Sports from ESPN in 2016, and for years sparred with Shannon Sharpe until the former NFL tight end departed the program last June. The pair’s relationship had reportedly grown rocky in the lead-up to Sharpe taking a buyout. One cause of disagreement between the pair was Bayless’ social media posts about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during a game in January 2023, which were the subject of a heated, on-air back-and-forth the following day. Undisputed will continue to air, according to the Post, though who will take over hosting duties is yet to be seen. Also unknown at the moment, is where Bayless, 72, will end up next. He had reportedly signed a four-year, $32 million deal with Fox Sports back in 2021.