Skorts Are Back — But They’re Getting a 2021 Upgrade

One of my favorite things to do when I visit my parents’ house is to sit up in the chaotically-organized attic and sift through the myriad boxes of photos stashed amongst old soccer trophies and ski equipment that hasn’t been touched since 2005. Looking through the physical manifestations of elementary and middle school memories is comforting, and these days, watching Gen Z do it all over again is quite the experience. Flared leggings (aka yoga pants), platform sandals, and more questionable trends are getting a rebirth. One of the few fashion trends that’s starting to gain traction that I have mixed feelings about is the infamous skort.

Now, I wore skorts for multiple years in elementary school and probably into middle school (though I try to block those memories out). The skort is a classic combination of pair of shorts and a skirt but was never the pinnacle of fashion. These pieces of clothing were deceptive — the front was all skirt, A-line, and usually denim acting more or less like a loincloth covering more material, while the back was purely shorts. Skorts today are more fashion-forward and hide the fact that hidden beneath that skirted material is a pair of shorts — a luxury ‘90s and ‘00s kids so often went without. Kids these days (yeah, I said it) are discovering the nuance and gift that skorts give you all the functionally you could ever want, while still keeping it breezy.

Outdoor Voices features a more fashion-forward design with the shorts peeking through a slit (rather than being on display in the back). There’s a single pocket on the side without the slit that can easily hold a phone.

Aerie’s OFFLINE collection features bold nylon skorts seen with both athleisure wear and everyday (not to mention the Offline Dress, which is just a full-body skort that I love).

Girlfriend Collective has their version that’s made from the same soft recycled polyester fabric that the brand’s phenomenal leggings are made of. The inner shorts even have pockets for storage.

Target’s All In Motion brand has one of my favorite options, with a longer back panel to give some extra coverage. It has a drawstring waist and two side pockets.

There’s even a hiking turn with pRana’s Alana Skort, with moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties, UPF 50+, and multiple pockets.

