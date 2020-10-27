CHEAT SHEET
Skull of Missing Man Found on Fireplace Mantle Wearing Sunglasses
The skull of a man who has been missing for eight years was found wearing sunglasses on the fireplace mantle of a Tennessee man who reportedly found it in March 2019, according to Pennsylvania Live. In a Facebook post, Russell Johnson, District Attorney General for the 9th District, said that DNA testing proved that the skull was indeed the missing man’s. Investigators searched the Morgan County area for remaining body parts but were unsuccessful. “Speculation and rumor has been that Junior Willie McCann was possibly killed by a family member who is now deceased as well,” Johnson wrote in the Facebook post.