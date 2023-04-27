WATCH: Sky News Journalist Spots Her Uncle in Crowds of Sudan Evacuees
REUNITED
Sky News journalist Yousra Elbagir was reporting from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, interviewing crowds trying to escape the violence in Sudan, when she spotted a familiar face. “Oh my god, that’s my uncle!” she said before quickly running through the crowd to embrace him. He was among the people gathered at King Faisal Naval Base after fleeing the increasing violent warfare in Sudan. “I didn't know that you came here,” Elbagir said, before her uncle said he left the day before. “I will let my Mum know,” she added, as the two exchanged their hopes for their family to come together in Sudan again in the future. Bloody clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), former allies who worked together to topple the Sudanese government in 2021, have killed some 500 people so far.