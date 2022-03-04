Sky News Team Films Russian ‘Hit Squad’ Ambushing Them Despite Repeated Pleas
UNDER FIRE
Sky News has shared harrowing footage of being ambushed while covering the war in Ukraine on Monday, with one journalist suffering a gunshot wound and another taking two rounds to his body armor from a Russian reconnaissance squad. Correspondent Stuart Ramsay said gunmen began firing on the car he and his colleagues were traveling in near Kyiv, wounding Ramsay despite the group identifying themselves as press several times. “We’re just journalists,” one reporter shouted, yet the squad continued to fire. “Journalists!” the crew screamed again, but to no avail. The crew eventually managed to escape into a factory before being rescued hours later by local police. “We were very lucky,” Ramsay wrote. “But thousands of Ukrainians are dying, and families are being targeted by Russian hit squads just as we were, driving along in a family saloon and attacked. This war gets worse by the day.”