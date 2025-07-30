Skydiver, 58, Dies After Hard Landing During Charity Event

Lindsay Lohan Fled U.S. For ‘Normal Life’ in Dubai
CAMERAS DOWN
Lindsay Lohan explained what led her to take up residence in Dubai: no paparazzi. “It’s just far away from Hollywood, and I live a very normal life,” Lohan, who has lived in the United Arab Emirates’ most populous city since 2014, said Monday on LIVE with Kelly and Mark in New York City. “There’s no worry of like, I can’t go eat at this place because someone’s going to take a picture of my son... I feel very safe.” The Freakier Friday actress said that Dubai’s strict privacy laws prohibit taking photos of others without their consent, with potential punishment being imprisonment, six-figure fines, or both. “You can’t even take a picture of someone else if you’re at a restaurant. You have to ask the person, which is a big difference from here. Privacy is key,” said Lohan, who has a two-year-old boy with Kuwaiti financier Bader Shammas. They married in April 2022. Lohan previously commented on the difficulty of raising a child in Los Angeles given her status. “It’s hard in L.A.,” she told ELLE in May. “Even taking my son to the park in L.A., I get stressed. I’m like, ‘Are there cameras?’”