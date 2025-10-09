Skydiver Dies After Mid-Air Collision With Other Skydiver
An experienced skydiver has died after a fatal injury suffered when crashing mid-air into another experienced skydiver in Massachusetts. Robert Szabo died three days after the Saturday collision at the age of 62, according to local authorities. Szabo, originally from Connecticut, landed in the small Massachusetts town of Orange’s airport with a “fully functioning parachute,” according to the skydiving company, Jumptown Skydiving. Szabo was taken from the airport “by ambulance to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester, where he remained until he died Tuesday evening,” authorities said. “Despite the best efforts of his medical team, and with MRI results confirming a grim prognosis, Rob’s decision was made to allow nature to take its course,” the obituary read. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, while local police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding it. Szabo first skydived in 1981, according to Connecticut Parachutists, where he was a staff member. He took part in over 5,000 jumps all around the world, according to his obituary. “He passed away peacefully in the arms of his close friend, Bryce Painter,” according to his obituary.