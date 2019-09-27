CHEAT SHEET
Skydiver Killed in Collision With Big Rig Trailer in California: Police
A 28-year-old woman on a skydiving outing in California was killed on Thursday after she collided with a big rig trailer during her landing and was tossed onto the shoulder of the highway. According to the California Highway Patrol, the woman crashed into the rear of the big rig on California's Highway 99 as she was descending at around 2:00 pm. After colliding with the vehicle, she then crashed into the highway's right hand shoulder. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene. While police said she had gone skydiving with a larger group, it wasn't immediately clear if any other members of the group had landed on the highway as well. According to SF Gate, at least one of the parachuters took off from Lodi Parachute Center—which is reportedly tied to a string of deaths. Sixteen people have died jumping out of planes that took off from Lodi Parachute Center between 1999 and 2018. In the center's most recent death in October 2018, a woman's parachute failed to open during a skydiving jump.