Skydiving Instructor Dies After Getting Separated From Student

A veteran skydiver has plummeted to his death after a freak accident in Nashville saw him separated from his parachute. Justin ‘Spidey’ Fuller, 35, died during a tandem jump with a student when his harness equipment became caught on the edge of the plane, causing him to become torn from the rig and enter into freefall. First responders recovered his body after rescuing the student, who landed safely but became stuck in a tree for several hours near Ashland City Highway. The recovered equipment was reportedly not broken or faulty, and Go Skydiving Nashville, which organized the jump, confirmed the equipment was “meticulously maintained.” A friend wrote on social media, “Justin Fuller Spidey, your infectious positive approach to life, the way you were there for people, the lessons you shared and the impact you had is one of the best gifts I’ll carry with me until we meet again.” The second skydiver was reportedly “awake, alert & in stable condition after being suspended for hours,” and was brought down from the tree with a pulley. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but is otherwise believed to be fine.