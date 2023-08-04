WNBA Player Calls Out Team for Cutting Her Off During Maternity Leave
NOT HAPPY
Phoenix Mercury player Skylar Diggins-Smith is clearly unimpressed with the treatment she has received from her team while on maternity leave, alleging on social media that she has been excluded from using club resources. Diggins-Smith, who has not played yet this season after having a baby, responded to a social media post from a person criticizing the Mercury for not acknowledging Diggins-Smith’s birthday. “They’re not gonna acknowledge me this year and it’s ok guys,” she wrote. “We’re not affiliated unless it’s the checks….per management. I can’t even use the practice facility or any resources. But I still love the X-Factor!!” When a user replied seemingly shocked she was not allowed to use Mercury’s practice facility, Diggins-Smith replied: “Sadly, no…or any massage therapists, chiropractor, chefs, strength and conditioning, nutritionist accessibility, etc… they EVERY other player has access to. However I’m still down 48lbs on my own and I’m feeling great!” She added: “It was all good when I was leaving for personal time!! But when I’m leaving bc I was having complications and scared of risking my child….while leading the league in minutes (pregnant). Trade her?”