This Search Engine Makes Holiday Travel More Affordable—and Less Stressful

Skyscanner helps you find the best real-time deals on flights, hotels, and rental cars.

Aazim Jafarey
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Whether you’re visiting family for Thanksgiving, planning a Christmastime getaway, or hoping to ring in the new year in a new city, the holidays are a perfect excuse to escape. But between sky-high prices and the stress of planning, it can be easy to feel like canceling the whole trip before you even depart. That’s where Skyscanner comes in.

Trusted by over 160 million travelers every month, Skyscanner is a global travel search engine that helps you compare real-time prices across 1,200+ providers. With Skyscanner, you can instantly explore and compare the best deals on flights, hotels, and rental cars—all in one place. Plus, the service features upfront pricing and smart tools like price alerts and a month-view calendar, making it easier than ever to spot a deal and book at the right time.

Still want to earn your usual points and miles? You’ll get all the same perks when booking through Skyscanner’s partner links.

With cheap flights available from major hubs like New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Seattle, and Boston, Skyscanner helps you travel smart—without overspending. Book now to lock in savings for Thanksgiving and beyond.

