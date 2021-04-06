Slain Capitol Police Officer Remembered as ‘Best Dad’ Imaginable
HEARTBREAKING
The longtime police officer who was killed in an attack outside the Capitol building last week was “the best father, son, brother, and friend anyone could ever hope for,” his family said in a statement Tuesday. Billy Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police for 18 years, died after a driver rammed into a barricade he’d been guarding with another officer last Friday. His family is now speaking out about what they describe as “the darkest moment of our lives,” which cut short the life of the “warm, funny and caring person we loved.”
“His death has left a gaping void in our lives that will never be filled,” Evans’ loved ones said in a statement shared by U.S. Capitol Police. In addition to being a dedicated police officer, Evans is also described as a devoted father to two young children. “The absolute most important thing in his life was his two children, Logan and Abigail. His most cherished moments were those spent with them—building with Lego, having lightsaber duels, playing board games, doing arts and crafts, and recently finishing the Harry Potter series. He was always so eager to show how proud he was of everything they did… Their dad was their hero long before the tragic events of last week.”