Bob Lee’s Family Break Their Silence After Cops Nab Alleged Cash App Killer
‘JUSTICE’
The family of slain Cash App founder Bob Lee released a statement Thursday after it was revealed that police arrested another IT entrepreneur for the tech mogul’s murder. Lee’s brother, Tim Oliver Lee, described his sibling as a “loving son, brother and father” in a lengthy statement posted on behalf of the Lee family, just over a week after the 43-year-old was found stabbed to death in downtown San Francisco in the early hours of the morning. “He positively affected millions of people throughout his life,” the statement read. “He had an overarching need to make technology accessible, and to help out everyone. Bob’s dream was to make technology free and available.” The family said they were “very thankful” to the SFPD for “bringing his killer to Justice.” They revealed their next steps will be to work with the District Attorney’s office to “ensure that this person is not allowed to hurt anyone else or walk free.” The Daily Beast, along with San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott, confirmed Nima Momeni, 28, was booked on a murder charge Thursday and that the pair knew each other. “Bob loved being in San Francisco, and San Francisco loved Bob,” the family said. “Walking down the street would sometimes be difficult because every young person with a dream would search him out, and he would make time for every one.”