Slain Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey’s Sister: ‘Her Name Will Live On’
‘IT HURTS’
The sister of slain Florida cheerleader Tristyn Bailey is speaking out to thank the public for its support and vow that “her name WILL live on.” The 13-year-old was found repeatedly stabbed to death in what police called a “cold-blooded murder” allegedly carried out by a 14-year-old schoolmate. In a Facebook post, Britney Bailey Russell wrote, “I’ve been asked by so many, ‘what can we do to help’ and honestly, nothing will bring her back so our answers have just been open air.” She said the nearly $40,000 donated to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend will be used to create memorials in Tristyn’s name. “She DESERVES this and we all know our center of attention queen is looking down freaking out about her MILLIONS of views. We love you so much, it hurts,” the sister wrote. Police have not given a motive for the slaying.