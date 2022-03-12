Slain Dad’s Autopsy Report Casts Doubt on Story Given by Raleigh Cops
POLICE SHOOTING
An autopsy report on slain father Daniel Turcios has refuted a key part of the Raleigh Police Department’s explanation for fatally shooting Turcios on the side of a North Carolina highway. After Turcios and his family were in a car crash in January, Turcios stumbled out of the car “disorientated” and unable to even respond to his wife, his family said. Police said they received calls about Turcios being possibly intoxicated after the crash, and officers shot the father-of-three when he “swung [a] knife towards officers” after ignoring repeated orders to drop the weapon. But the autopsy report, released Friday, showed Turcios had no drugs or alcohol in his system. “Essentially they put out this narrative that he was possibly intoxicated, which wasn’t true,” Kerwin Pittman, an activist supporting the family, told The News & Observer. Rosa Jerez said at a press conference in January that her husband was killed in front of her and the couple’s kids.