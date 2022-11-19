CHEAT SHEET
    Slain Idaho College Students Called Mystery Man 10 Times Before Their Death

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Two of the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death last weekend had called a mystery man 10 times just an hour before they were murdered, according to the sister of one of the victims. Kaylee Goncalves began calling the mystery number seven times between 2:26 and 2:52 a.m. Sunday, her sister told Inside Edition. Madison Mogen called the same number three times between 2:44 and 2:52 a.m, the sister said. Police believe the murder of the 21-year-olds, along with Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, happened between 3 and 4 a.m. that morning while they were “likely sleeping.” Each victim was stabbed multiple times, and the suspect is still at large. Police haven’t revealed a specific motive, but described the killings as targeted.

