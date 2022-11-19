Slain Idaho Student’s Mom Says Cops Are ‘Wasting Time’ Investigating Her Ex

The parents of one of the slain University of Idaho students say they know who she repeatedly called an hour before the murders—her ex-boyfriend—and are certain he could not be involved.

“They’re wasting their time with Jack,” Kristi Goncalves said. “And Jack is just as distraught as we are. Jack is our family. Jack is 1,000 percent, 2,000 percent our family, and Jack is with us, and we stand behind him 100 percent.”

Goncalves’ daughter Kaylee, 21, is one of the four students stabbed together in a home in Moscow, Idaho, last weekend—a murder mystery that has captivated the nation.

Her family has said that an hour before the killings Kaylee called Jack seven times between 2:26 a.m. and 2:52 a.m., and another victim, Madison Mogen, 21, called the same number three times between 2:44 a.m. and 2:52 a.m.

“We are supporting him, and we know in our hearts and our minds and our souls and the depths of our soul, Jack is hurting,” Kristi Goncalves said on the Fox News show Lawrence Jones Cross Country. “Kaylee and Jack would have eventually been married. They would have eventually been married, and they would have eventually had children.”

Police have said that Kaylee Goncalves, Mogen, and Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, were likely knifed to death while sleeping between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

There was no sign of forced entry.

Two other roommates were in the home and apparently slept through the attack. A 911 call to police was made just before noon from inside the home.

Cops have not released a motive, but they are holding a press conference Sunday afternoon to provide an update on the investigation, which the FBI has joined.