Widow of Slain NYPD Cop Blasts District Attorney in Gut-Wrenching Eulogy
‘WE ARE NOT SAFE ANYMORE’
The widow of rookie NYPD cop Jason Rivera commended her husband’s bravery in a eulogy at his funeral Friday, though she spared few words for the new Manhattan district attorney. “This system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore, not even the members of the service. I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new D.A.,” Dominique Rivera said to the sea of blue at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. “I hope he’s watching you speak through me right now.” There was a loud round of applause following her comment. Rivera also recounted her final moments with her 22-year-old husband, revealing the two had an argument earlier in the day. “You know it’s hard being a cop’s wife sometimes,” she said. Her husband offered to drive her home after the argument, but she said she opted for an Uber. “You asked me if you are sure that you don’t want me to take you home. It might be the last ride I give you,” she said. “I said ‘no’ and that was probably the biggest mistake I ever made.”