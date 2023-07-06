Fallen Cop’s Family Gush Over NYC Mayor After Phony Pic Report
BACK THE BLUE
Relatives of a New York Police Department officer who died in the line of duty assembled to express support for Mayor Eric Adams after The New York Times claimed the politician’s aides doctored a photograph of the fallen officer. The Times reported earlier on Thursday that, despite Adams’ claims he’d carried a photo of Officer Robert Venable in his wallet for years, his staffers had recently printed it out, even going so far as to splash coffee on it to make it appear older. But on Thursday afternoon, three of Venable’s family members stepped forward to defend Adams. In a statement issued by the mayor’s office, Venable’s daughter, said, “I don’t remember most of the people who were there for my family, but in the 36 years since I lost my father, Eric Adams has been there, even after the cameras were gone.” Venable’s niece, Meredith Benson, told the New York Post that she couldn’t see Adams faking the photo “because he had an actual relationship with my family.”