Slain Teacher’s Family ‘Furious’ About Easy Gun Access
DO SOMETHING
The family of a fourth-grade teacher who was senselessly slaughtered in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school has had it with America’s lax gun laws. “I’m furious that these shootings continue. These children are innocent,” said Lydia Martinez Delgado, the aunt of slain teacher Eva Mireles. “Rifles should not be easily available to all. This is my hometown, a small community of less than 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially loved ones.... All we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools, and especially the families of all.” Mireles is one of at least 21 people, including 19 children, killed by an 18-year-old gunman who opened fire inside Robb Elementary School on Tuesday morning. The teacher’s family also told The New York Times she was married with one child and loved to hike. “She was the fun of the party,” Delgado told the newspaper.